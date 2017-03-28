Sabatini: 'Roma need Monchi and Spalletti'

By Football Italia staff

Walter Sabatini confirmed “Monchi will be the new Roma director of sport” and “Luciano Spalletti would be an enormous loss” for the club.

The ex director of sport spoke at a university lecture and answered questions from the students.

“Today is a bad day for me, as Roma have almost made official the name of their next director of sport. It’s not official yet, but it’s Monchi,” said Spalletti.

“He’s a great professional, so having made this extraordinary choice, Roma have got an extraordinary man. I was the director of sprot at Roma until October, but over the last few months I was still thinking like I was there. Today I can let go.

“I hate having lost Roma, as Roma were my life. There is no Roma game I haven’t watched. Today my situation is overcast. I will have to think of something else.

“A good director of sport makes a profit on players and I did that. At times they even managed to avoid the club increasing the capital.”

While Sabatini has left, he warns Roma should not let Coach Spalletti slip through their fingers.

“Spalletti would be an enormous loss. He doesn’t ask for top players. For those who hope for a policy of bringing youth through, I say you can verify the new deal at Roma, whereas up to a few days ago that was not possible.

“Spalletti has never, in front of a television camera, pointed out the squad was inadequate. Look at what the other Coaches do. Spalletti deserves to win with Roma and in my view would be the only one capable of doing it.

“I hope Spalletti wants to stay at Roma, but if he were to go to Juventus, that would be good for Juve. Spalletti has tried and is currently trying to change the Romanista mentality to make it a winning one.

“He and his collaborators are working to start a new era, but had to say some really tough things and that meant going into a collision course with Francesco Totti.

“I have seen Totti do things that can never be repeated, but he represented a problem in dealing with a player who is on the way down.

“Spalletti, in hurting Totti in some instances, did it to bring Roma the idea of forging a strong team. He does it only thanks to behaviour. He did something ponderous and is trying today, but look at what happens.

“Spalletti is courageous and there are few with that virtue. I hope he remains. It pains me that Spalletti is vilified and denigrated, including by people who shouldn’t be doing that.

“I’ve already said that Roma are unfortunately living in a time when Juventus are putting together a once-in-a-lifetime run of results. It’s true Roma are finishing second, but I guarantee you many top level Italian clubs would love to come second.

“I say that because Napoli are very strong and Roma must try to maintain their position.”