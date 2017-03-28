Petagna: 'U-21 Euros come first'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna thanked Giampiero Ventura for his senior Italy debut, but first is focused on the European Under-21 Championships.

The Atalanta forward came off the bench to replace Eder after 69 minutes in Amsterdam, as the Azzurri beat the Netherlands 2-1.

“I thought of all the sacrifices I made to get here and couldn’t wait to get on the pitch. I thank the Coach for this opportunity,” the striker told Rai Sport.

“It’s my debut and my first call-up. There is the European Under-21 Championship coming up, so we have to take everything one step at a time.

“There’s time for the senior squad, of course. The Euros are important and if I do well there and at Atalanta, then the senior squad comes as a consequence.

“I spoke to (Atalanta Coach) Gian Piero Gasperini last night, he’s a great man. He told me to go out there determined and sharp.

“The emotion is all beforehand, when we are all standing together for the national anthem. Once we get on the pitch, we focus on the game.”