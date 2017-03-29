NEWS
Wednesday March 29 2017
De Boer rejects Netherlands
By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Frank de Boer is said to have rejected the vacant Netherlands post in favour of a return to club management.

After a failed spell with the Nerazzurri earlier this season, reports suggested that the 46-year-old had been offered the job after Danny Blind was fired on Sunday.

However his representative Guido Albers told AD Sportwereld that De Boer remains committed to a return to club management, turning down the chance to join the national team where he earned 112 caps as a player.

The Dutchman was fired after just 14 games in charge of Inter after a dismal start to the campaign, with his replacement Stefano Pioli taking them to fifth position in Serie A by the international break.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies