De Boer rejects Netherlands

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Frank de Boer is said to have rejected the vacant Netherlands post in favour of a return to club management.

After a failed spell with the Nerazzurri earlier this season, reports suggested that the 46-year-old had been offered the job after Danny Blind was fired on Sunday.

However his representative Guido Albers told AD Sportwereld that De Boer remains committed to a return to club management, turning down the chance to join the national team where he earned 112 caps as a player.

The Dutchman was fired after just 14 games in charge of Inter after a dismal start to the campaign, with his replacement Stefano Pioli taking them to fifth position in Serie A by the international break.