NEWS
Wednesday March 29 2017
Official: Torino sign Lyanco
By Football Italia staff

Torino have officially announced the signing of 20-year-old Brazilian centreback Lyanco from Sao Paulo.

The news was revealed via the club’s official website. The defender will reportedly commence training immediately with the Granata, even though his transfer won’t become official until July 1.

"Torino Football Club is delighted to announce that it has acquired Lyanco outright from San Paolo, with effect from 1 July 2017.

"Lyanco was born on 1st February 1997 in Vitoria, Brazil. He grew up playing football in the youth ranks of Botafogo, making his debut in the Brazilian championship in the shirt of Sao Paulo, in which he has racked up 21 caps and one goal.

"He has also 9 appearances for the Brazilian U20 side and in January was put on display in the South American U20 championships played in Ecuador."
 

