Sassuolo win Viareggio Cup

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo have won the prestigious Viareggio Cup, an annual world youth tournament, by beating Empoli on penalties.

This is the first time the Neroverdi have ever won the competition, now in its 69th year, and they got the better of Inter, Fiorentina and Torino along the way.

Today’s Final ended 2-2 after Claude Adjapong had given them the lead, Empoli fought back to go ahead with Alessio Zini and Carlo Manicone, but at the 90th Gianluca Scamacca forced extra time.

Curiously, Sassuolo won the trophy with five draws from seven games, as all the knockout ties were won on penalty shoot-outs.

Empoli, on the other hand, have now lost four Viareggio Cup Finals.