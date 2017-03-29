Felipe Anderson: 'Decisive Lazio week'

By Football Italia staff

Felipe Anderson keeps Lazio focused on “a decisive week” against Roma and Napoli, but complains their achievements are being ignored.

The city rivals meet again for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday evening after Lazio won the first encounter 2-0, then host Napoli in Serie A on April 9.

“It’s going to be a decisive week for us and we cannot get it wrong,” the Brazilian told Mediaset Premium.

“We want to achieve all our objectives, but before thinking about Roma, we have to beat Sassuolo this weekend.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm around us since the Coppa Italia victory and I am happy to have won the derby for the first time, but we have to focus only on ourselves and not what anyone else says or does.

“Roma will have their fans back in the stadium, but if we are intelligent, then we’ll have a great game.”

Lazio are in the running for the Coppa Italia Final and a place in Europe next season, yet Simone Inzaghi’s achievements appear to be under the radar.

“When we play fantastic games, nobody really talks about us, but we don’t care what happens outside these walls. We know that those who recognise good football will appreciate us and we are happy with what we’re doing.”

The Giallorossi ultras will return to the Stadio Olimpico after the barriers splitting up the Curva were removed, ending a boycott that has dragged on all season.

Felipe Anderson was asked about his chances of featuring for Brazil now that they have qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

“Playing the World Cup is an objective, but I know that I must first give my best here at Lazio in order to achieve that. After a positive first year in Serie A, it was difficult to confirm that form, because the opposition figured out how I play.

“I am happy to still be important for the team in other ways, such as with assists.”