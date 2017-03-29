NEWS
Wednesday March 29 2017
Roberto Insigne towards Pescara
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Insigne, Lorenzo’s little brother, could be following in the family footsteps by working with Zdenek Zeman at Pescara.

Lorenzo Insigne is now a 25-year-old star at Napoli and for the Italy squad, but he got his big break while on loan at Pescara alongside Ciro Immobile and Marco Verratti.

They earned promotion from Serie B in 2011-12, setting new records for goals scored in Zeman’s 4-3-3 system.

It’s reported that now there could be another Insigne following the same path, as 22-year-old Roberto is currently on loan in Serie B with Latina from Napoli.

Zeman seems intent on getting him at Pescara next season after what looks to be an inevitable relegation back to Serie B.

Roberto Insigne is also a forward and plays on the right wing, but can also impress behind the strikers.

