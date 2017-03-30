NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Strootman renewal after Lazio
By Football Italia staff

Roma will reportedly meet with Kevin Strootman after the Lazio game, to discuss a new contract.

The Giallorossi face their city rivals in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday night, seeking to overturn a 2-0 defeat in the first game.

According to Leggo, the club will meet with Strootman in the days after the match to discuss a new contract.

The Dutch midfielder’s current deal expires in 2018, and the Lupi are looking to tie him down until 2021.

It’s expected that Strootman will ask for wages of around €4m per season, but given the way Roma stuck by him during his injury woes there shouldn’t be a problem finding a deal.

