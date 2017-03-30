NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Official: Monchi leaves Sevilla
By Football Italia staff

Monchi is a step closer to being announced as new Roma director of sport, as Sevilla today confirmed he will leave the club.

The director, full name Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, is due to replace Walter Sabatini as the Giallorossi director of sport this summer.

Sevilla released a statement this evening confirming they “have reached an agreement for the departure of sporting director general of the organisation, approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“On Friday President Jose Castro and Monchi will give the details of the agreement in a Press conference at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.”

By terminating the contract by mutual consent, it means Monchi is now free to sign for Roma and begin work on their transfer strategy for next season.

The Press conference will be held on Friday at 12.30 local time.

Monchi has been in his current position for 17 years and is considered the main architect of the club's success during that period.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies