Official: Monchi leaves Sevilla

By Football Italia staff

Monchi is a step closer to being announced as new Roma director of sport, as Sevilla today confirmed he will leave the club.

The director, full name Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, is due to replace Walter Sabatini as the Giallorossi director of sport this summer.

Sevilla released a statement this evening confirming they “have reached an agreement for the departure of sporting director general of the organisation, approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“On Friday President Jose Castro and Monchi will give the details of the agreement in a Press conference at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.”

By terminating the contract by mutual consent, it means Monchi is now free to sign for Roma and begin work on their transfer strategy for next season.

The Press conference will be held on Friday at 12.30 local time.

Monchi has been in his current position for 17 years and is considered the main architect of the club's success during that period.

