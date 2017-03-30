Valencia join Milinkovic-Savic race

By Football Italia staff

Valencia have joined the race for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus.

The Serbia Under-21 international has six goals and six assists in 29 competitive games for the Aquile this season.

He has attracted interest from several Italian and English clubs over the last few months.

According to Super Deporte and Calciomercato.it, Valencia are preparing a summer proposal for Milinkovic-Savic.

Lazio have no intention of letting the 22-year-old go and are in negotiations to improve his contract to €1.5m per season.

They could also introduce a release clause that is valid only for clubs outside Italy.

