Wenger thinks Sanchez will stay

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger thinks rumoured Juventus target Alexis Sanchez will remain with the Gunners next season.

Contract talks between the two parties are said to have reached stalemate, but the veteran boss revealed his belief that the Chilean, along with Mesut Ozil, will remain.

"I personally believe both of them want to stay and I hope the club will find an agreement with them," the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

Both players have a contract until 2018, but reports have constantly linked Sanchez with a summer move to the Bianconeri.

Despite this, the striker has recently expressed his desire to remain in London with a 'winning club', sparking rumours of a move to Chelsea.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.