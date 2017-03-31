Tello: 'Fiorentina need Borja'

By Football Italia staff

'Fiorentina need Borja Valero', insists teammate and compatriot Cristian Tello, stressing his value both on and off the pitch.

The winger previously discussed Barcelona's chances against Juventus in the Champions League and revealed his desire to remain in Florence next season.

Reports have suggested that the Viola could be ready to cash in on their Spanish midfielder, but the 25-year-old thinks this would be a mistake.

"He’s a valuable figure on the pitch and in the dressing room," Tello told Gazzetta dello Sport. "Fiorentina needs Borja. They need his class, his experience."

President Andrea Della Valle is often a controversial figure with the fans, but what are the former Barcelona man's experiences of him?

"Della Valle? He comes often to visit us. He has passion. He conveys confidence."

What are the differences between La Liga and Serie A?

"In every team there are very talented players. I come from a different culture. In Spain, the primary objective is to play in a way that will entertain the fans. In Serie A the first rule is to defend well, and not to concede goals.

"They are two opposing philosophies. At Fiorentina I'm adapting but I can not deny my roots.

"World Cup qualifying? The Italian national team has valuable youngsters. I’m thinking about [Andrea] Belotti, and my friend [Federico] Bernardeschi. But Spain will finish in front of them."

What does the winger like to do in his free time?

"I am a lover of social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, I do not miss anything. I like to relate to people that follow me with affection.

"Cars? Since childhood I dreamed about having one. I dedicate much of my free time to cars. I look at them, study them. They are a whim. In Florence we have two: an Audi R8 and a Range Rover.

"My future will not be in football but in something that will be focused on cars."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.