Friday March 31 2017
Van Ginkel questions Milan ‘politics’
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan midfielder Marco van Ginkel claims Filippo Inzaghi “made a lot of decisions that no-one understood”, but “politics were involved” in them.

Van Ginkel played just 18 times for Milan during the 2014-15 campaign, when they were coached by Inzaghi, and the Dutchman hinted at boardroom interference in the Coach’s methods.

“I played a reasonable amount of games in Netherlands already, so I didn’t have the feeling to return,” the PSV man, on loan from Chelsea, told Goal.com.

“Then Milan came along, and I wanted to see how things would work out in the Italian League.

“I’m happy with the experience [at Milan]. I became more mature. Inzaghi was the manager back then, and he wasn’t all that compliant.

“He made a lot of decisions [that] no-one understood. The day before a game, he would let you know if you’d play or be benched.

“If I played two good games in a row, I’d be a substitute [in] the third game.

“These kinds of things; there wasn’t any logic at all, of course politics were involved.

“Before the winter break I already had the feeling I’d play a whole season. But I was kicked during a training session and then I slipped and sprained my other foot and got injured.”

