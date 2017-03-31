Inzaghi: De Vrij could start

By Football Italia staff

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi says Stefan de Vrij “is fine” and could start against Sassuolo on Saturday, while Felipe Anderson “will go to the World Cup”.

De Vrij sustained a foot injury during the international break, but the Dutch defender has made a speedy recovery according to Inzaghi, who is also backing Anderson for Brazil recognition “sooner or later”.

“After the internationals, the players are usually a bit tired, but the team seem to be in a good condition, we’re preparing well for tomorrow,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“It’s an important week, we have difficult games, but I don’t want to hear about Cagliari and Roma, only Sassuolo.

“Players don’t have to think about Tuesday, tomorrow we have to win. Whoever plays will have to give 120 percent.

“De Vrij? He’s fine. Everyone’s available, except Marchetti. A great performance will be needed, we have to get back to winning.

“Keita has worked very well, he only had a little problem in his thigh and missed the final practice match. Bastos is also back.

“In order to win the derby, we’ll need to do well tomorrow and win so we can play the derby with high morale.

“Before the first derby, we found a great Udinese side. We played below our usual standards.

“That’s not what I want to see tomorrow. When we play well, we win most of the time.

“Anderson in the Brazil squad? He deserves it, he’s doing great things.

“He must continue like this, sooner or later the call will come. I don’t know when, but in my opinion he’ll go to the World Cup.

“Third place? Anything can happen, [things will go] back and forth. These two months will be decisive, but I’m confident.

“What pitfalls can we find tomorrow? Sassuolo have recovered many important players and now they’re doing well. They have a great Coach and they’ll want to win.

“The Romans at Sassuolo? They’ll want to do well, but not because they’ll be rooting for Roma. They’ll want to do well for Sassuolo.”

