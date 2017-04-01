Rummenigge: 'Juve can beat Barca'

By Football Italia staff

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admits he’d love to bring Paulo Dybala to Bayern Munich and believes Juventus can knock Barcelona out of the Champions League.

The German legend is no stranger to Serie A thanks to his time at Inter and cast his eye over the current European situation for the Corriere dello Sport.

“Over the last three years Spanish sides have won the Champions League, but I think this will be the toughest Cup to win of all time, because all the quarter-finalists are capable of taking the trophy – except perhaps Leicester City.

“It is now difficult to say who is the favourite. Juve are a very strong side, so I am by no means convinced that Barcelona will get through.”

Rummenigge confessed he would like to bring Juventus star Dybala to Bayern Munich, but also that it’s unlikely to happen.

“There are many great players in both those squads. I think of someone like Dybala, but the problem is that no good players are sold on the market. Either you have to pay a sum that is outside the realms of normality or you don’t get them.

“The big difference from when I was a player is this – there was always a price-tag and it was achievable. Nowadays the best players are not sold by Bayern, Juve, Real Madrid or Barcelona, even if there’s a huge offer.”

The former German international is also unimpressed with the approach taken by UEFA and FIFA in recent years.

“I think we’ve been on the wrong track for a while, because the focus is on politics and finances more than actual football. It’s a mistake to expand the World Cup from 32 teams to 48, because the dominant principle now is quantity. I, on the other hand, am a big supporter of quality.

“We currently have a format that suits everyone, but is being changed because there were requests from Africa and Asia to expand.

“In my view, FIFA should focus much more on football rather than power strategy. In my experience, when the product is good, then the rest like financing and marketing follows suit.”

