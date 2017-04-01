NEWS
Saturday April 1 2017
Liveblog: Sassuolo-Lazio, Roma-Empoli
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s Serie A games, as Lazio visit Domenico Berardi’s Sassuolo and Roma host troubled Empoli.

We begin at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) at the Mapei Stadium, where Sassuolo are trying to avoid a fifth consecutive home defeat (six including the Coppa Italia).

Ciro Immobile is eager to keep his scoring record going and push Lazio further towards a European place.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), Roma need a win to retain second and perhaps close on leaders Juventus ahead of the Stadio San Paolo showdown.

The Giallorossi host Empoli, who are fourth from bottom after six consecutive losses, picking up one point from the last eight rounds.

