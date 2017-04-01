Liveblog: Sassuolo-Lazio, Roma-Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s Serie A games, as Lazio visit Domenico Berardi’s Sassuolo and Roma host troubled Empoli.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog here.

We begin at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) at the Mapei Stadium, where Sassuolo are trying to avoid a fifth consecutive home defeat (six including the Coppa Italia).

Ciro Immobile is eager to keep his scoring record going and push Lazio further towards a European place.

You can keep a closer eye on the individual stats from each game using our Live Scores Service.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), Roma need a win to retain second and perhaps close on leaders Juventus ahead of the Stadio San Paolo showdown.

The Giallorossi host Empoli, who are fourth from bottom after six consecutive losses, picking up one point from the last eight rounds.

Live Blog Sassuolo-Lazio & Roma-Empoli

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.