Line-ups: Sassuolo-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio take the game to Sassuolo with Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson, while Domenico Berardi partners Gregoire Defrel.

It kicks off at the Mapei Stadium at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from both today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Neroverdi have fallen on hard times, especially in Reggio-Emilia, where they have lost their last five in a row including the Coppa Italia.

The injury crisis remains impressive, missing Francesco Magnanelli, Federico Ricci, Davide Biondini and Marcello Gazzola.

Berardi is the star name, but he hasn’t scored since spending four months out with a strained knee ligament.

He completes the trident attack with pacey Defrel and impressive Matteo Politano.

Lazio are in the race for a European spot and could potentially still enter the push for a top three finish.

Federico Marchetti is again ruled out by injury, so Albania international Thomas Strakosha takes the gloves.

Keita Balde Diao is rested to unleash his pace and power in the second half, as Senad Lulic starts with Immobile and Felipe Anderson.

Stefan de Vrij is passed fit to start despite missing international duty with the Netherlands and Patric steps in at right-back.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Acerbi, Cannavaro, Dell’Orco; Pellegrini, Aquilani, Missiroli; Berardi, Defrel, Politano

Sassuolo bench: Pomini, Pegolo, Letschert, Peluso, Antei, Adjapong, Sensi, Duncan, Mazzitelli, Iemmello, Matri, Ragusa

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, De Vrij, Hoedt, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Lulic

Lazio bench: Vargic, Borrelli, Basta, Wallace, Bastos, Lukaku, Crecco, Murgia, Luis Alberto, Lombardi, Djordjevic, Keita

