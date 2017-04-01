Dybala and Mandzukic make Naples

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic are in the Juventus squad travelling to Napoli, but it remains to be seen if either can play.

The Serie A showdown kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Dybala did not play while on international duty with Argentina due to a muscular problem and only had a couple of training sessions.

Mandzukic returned from his game with Croatia suffering from an inflammation of the knee and he too is a major doubt to start.

Marko Pjaca is out for the rest of the season after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Croatia against Estonia.

Juventus squad for Napoli: Buffon, Neto, Audero; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Dani Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon, Mandragora; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic, Dybala

