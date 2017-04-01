Milinkovic-Savic: 'Lazio must focus'

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants Lazio to focus on Sassuolo and not get distracted by the Coppa Italia semi-final against Roma.

Their Serie A match kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

“It is always difficult to play after international duty, as so many of us were travelling all over the world,” the Serbian midfielder told Mediaset Premium and Lazio Style Radio.

“Our concentration is only on Lazio and the next game at hand. We hope to win today and need to take it one game at a time.”

The Aquile face Roma on Wednesday, having won the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final 2-0, then host Napoli in a showdown for Europe.

“This is the most important week of the season for us, but that includes Sassuolo and it’s a match we have to win.”

