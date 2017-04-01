Line-ups: Roma-Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Roma make numerous changes as they host Empoli, including Radja Nainggolan in midfield with Leandro Paredes and Edin Dzeko leading the way.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

The Giallorossi have a very tough few days coming up in their campaign, as on Wednesday they face Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-final, having to overturn the 2-0 first leg defeat.

Daniele De Rossi is out after bruising his back during Italy’s 2-1 friendly win in the Netherlands on Tuesday night.

Kostas Manolas was on international duty too, but there’s no rest for him and Nainggolan, who moves to a deeper role.

Mohamed Salah and Diego Perotti support hitman Dzeko, but Kevin Strootman is suspended.

Empoli have lost their last six on the bounce and have never beaten Roma away from home, but at least did score in each of their last three trips.

Andrea Costa and Assane Diousse sit out bans with Levan Mchedlidze not fit for the starting XI, so Federico Barba and Jose Mauri step in.

It’s a special game for goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, who is at Empoli on loan from Roma.

The Tuscans caused Napoli a big scare just before the break for international duty, as they fought back from 3-0 down to 3-2 in the final stages.

This is a great occasion, because the barriers in the Curva Sud and Nord have been removed, so the Roma ultras return to the Stadio Olimpico after a 19-month boycott.

Roma: Szczesny; Manolas, Fazio, Rudiger; Bruno Peres, Paredes, Nainggolan, Mario Rui; Salah, Perotti; Dzeko

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Juan Jesus, Vermaelen, Nura, Emerson Palmieri, Grenier, Gerson, El Shaarawy, Totti

Empoli: Skorupski; Laurini, Veseli, Barba, Pasqual; Krunic, Buchel, Croce; El Kaddouri; Marilungo, Thiam

Empoli bench: Pugliesi, Pelagotti; Zambelli, Dimarco, Mauri, Bellusci, Maccarone, Mchedlidze, Zajc, Pucciarelli, Cosic, Tello

Ref: Massa

