Baldissoni: 'Spalletti must win, then'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Baldissoni told Luciano Spalletti to “get on with it and win a trophy” so he can remain at Roma. “We’re not thinking about a substitute.”

The Giallorossi host Empoli this evening, click here for the Liveblog.

However, the focus in the pre-match interview was all on Coach Spalletti’s comments that he would leave the club if he failed to win silverware this season.

“It’s always the same debate. If he insists he’ll only stay if he wins a trophy then he’d better get on with it and win a trophy,” Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

“If it depends on us, then we are in a condition to win. In Serie A it doesn’t just depend on us, but also the other results. As long as we’ve got a chance, we’ve got to give it our all to the end.

“Right now we are pretty busy, so let’s focus on the present. We are not thinking about the future or about a substitute for Spalletti.

“It is our duty to be ambitious. Other than the result, we need the right approach tonight. We’ve got to prove we are a strong side.

“What did Spalletti and (President James) Pallotta say at dinner? I can’t tell you that.”

