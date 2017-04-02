Line-ups: Torino-Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti is pushing for the Capocannoniere crown as Torino host Duvan Zapata’s Udinese in the early kick-off.

It begins at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

Il Gallo Belotti has amassed 22 Serie A goals this season, but Edin Dzeko’s brace when Roma beat Empoli 2-0 last night means the Bosnian leapfrogged him on 23.

Toro have little else to play for at this stage other than to make the Italy international the top marksman in the Peninsula.

Carlao and Joel Obi are injured, while Juan Manuel Iturbe is not 100 per cent fit, so Iago Falque and Adem Ljajic flank Belotti.

Joe Hart could well have his work cut out for him in goal, as Udinese have been on improving form lately, unbeaten in three – including against Juventus – and winning two on the bounce.

It even proved enough to earn striker Duvan Zapata his debut Colombia cap last week, but Cyril Thereau, Seko Fofana, Dias Felipe and goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis are all injured.

Stipe Perica, on loan from Chelsea, therefore starts with Rodrigo De Paul and there’s support in midfield from impressive Czech international Jakub Jankto.

Udinese have lost just one of their last four meetings with Torino, home and away, but that was a 5-1 thrashing in April 2016.

The Granata are unbeaten in their six on home turf, winning half of them.

Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Moretti, Molinaro; Acquah, Lukic, Baselli; Iago Falque, Belotti, Ljajic

Torino bench: Padelli, Cucchietti, Castan, Maxi Lopez, Benassi, Gustafson, Valdifiori, Iturbe, Barreca, De Silvestri, Boyè, Ajeti

Udinese: Scuffet; Widmer, Danilo, Angella, Samir; Badu, Kums, Jankto; De Paul, Duvan Zapata, Perica

Udinese bench: Perisan, Borsellini, Matos, Antunes, Adnan, Heurtaux, Evangelista, Ewandro, Balic

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.