Mandzukic ready, Reina doubts

By Football Italia staff

Mario Mandzukic is expected to start for Juventus this evening, but not Paulo Dybala, while Napoli anxiously await Pepe Reina news.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

We outlined the various tactical and system alternatives for the two Coaches HERE.

Much depends on late fitness tests and the whispers emerging from the two camps suggest good news for Mandzukic.

The striker returned from international duty with Croatia suffering from an inflammation in his knee, but his condition appears to be improving and he should be able to start.

The same cannot be said of Dybala, who is still struggling with a muscular issue and Max Allegri won’t risk him ahead of such a crucial run of fixtures, including the Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona.

Tuttosport suggest Mario Lemina will start, either in a more advanced role as part of the trio supporting Gonzalo Higuain, or in a three-man midfield with Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira.

The players remain the same, but the system tweaked, as Miralem Pjanic could either be a trequartista behind Mandzukic and Higuain or part of that trio.

Juan Cuadrado is not considered in good enough shape to start, as he only returned from international duty with Colombia on Friday.

The big anxiety for Napoli is all about Reina, as the goalkeeper left international duty with Spain early due to a calf issue and has not recovered as quickly as expected.

It’ll be left to the very last minute and ultimately up to Reina to decide if he’s ready or not.

Failing that, Rafael is the next in line, having only made one appearance this season in the 3-1 Coppa Italia victory over Spezia in January.

The other doubt for Maurizio Sarri is in midfield, where Jorginho and Marek Hamsik seem certain to start, but there’s a third spot up for grabs.

Allan is the favourite, though Piotr Zielinski and even Marko Rog can try to push their way into the XI.

Rog is still perhaps a little rash and inexperienced, so while his determination is admirable, he might be a bit risky against such veteran opposition.

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina (Rafael); Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan (Zielinski), Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael (Reina), Sepe, Chiriches, Maksimovic, Maggio, Strinic, Rog, Giaccherini, Zielinski, Diawara, Milik, Pavoletti

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Marchisio; Lemina, Pjanic, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Benatia, Barzagli, Dani Alves, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Sturaro, Cuadrado, Rincon, Mandragora, Dybala

