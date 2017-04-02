Napoli peg Juventus back

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik’s curler cancelled out an early Sami Khedira strike, as Napoli held Juventus on Gonzalo Higuain’s first return to the San Paolo.

Roma beat Empoli last night and therefore close the gap at the top of the table to just six points.

Khedira had broken through after just seven minutes following a give-and-go with Miralem Pjanic.

Hamsik wasted a couple of opportunities before snatching a deserved equaliser, curling into the far top corner from 12 yards.

Dries Mertens thought he’d won it moments later, but only found the outside of the post after pouncing on a poor Kwadwo Asamoah back-pass.

