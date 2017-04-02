Chiellini: 'Napoli fans very sporting'

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini admits Juventus weren’t impressive in the 1-1 draw, “but showed our practical side and Napoli fans were sporting.”

Sami Khedira had opened the scoring after just seven minutes at the Stadio San Paolo, but Marek Hamsik curled the equaliser into the far top corner.

“We knew how important this game was to keep Roma behind us and Napoli 10 points away,” Chiellini told Mediaset Premium.

“We’re well aware this wasn’t our best performance of the year, but we showed our practical side. Let’s be objective, we should’ve done more, but at least we didn’t allow Napoli many chances, despite them being very strong on home turf.

“Our midfielders were incredible tonight, though we could’ve done better in possession. Unfortunately we were missing some of the players who can light up a match, for instance Paulo Dybala.”

There were fears surrounding the trip for Juventus and above all Gonzalo Higuain, who returned to the Stadio San Paolo for the first time since his €90m transfer.

While the hotel was in lockdown and Higuain accompanied by a bodyguard when leaving the team bus, there were no incidents other than some very loud jeering.

“This was Juve’s calmest trip in 12 years of coming to Naples,” assured Chiellini.

“We have to compliment the police, but also remember that the Napoli fans jeered us, but they were sporting and nothing bad happened.”

