Brozovic fuels Man United fire

By Football Italia staff

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has added fuel to reports that he will move to Manchester United by following the Red Devils on Instagram.

The 24-year-old has been heavily touted over a summer move to Jose Mourinho’s side, with his agent having confirmed that he has been in talks with English clubs.

With photographic evidence suggesting that the Croatian had liked the team’s account on the social networking site, talk continues to increase over his exit from the Nerazzurri.

Previous reports suggested that Mourinho had travelled to Zagreb over the international break to hold talks with the midfielder, but he has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea over the past weeks.

