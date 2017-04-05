Roma contact Mancini

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly contacted Roberto Mancini about replacing Luciano Spalletti, who would be willing to cut his wage demands.

The current Giallorossi Coach is out of contract at the end of the season, and has so far refused to discuss his future.

That has led to speculation that Spalletti will leave at the end of the current campaign, with the club thought to be evaluating replacements.

According to Premium Sport, the Lupi have spoken to Mancini, who would be willing to accept a lower salary than the €4.5m he received at Inter.

Also on the shortlist is Vincenzo Montella, whose future at Milan after the takeover by Yonghong Li is so far uncertain.

Following the 1-1 draw at Pescara on Sunday, the Rossoneri are seventh in Serie A and likely to miss out on Europe for a fourth consecutive season.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.