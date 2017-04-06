NEWS
Thursday April 6 2017
Inter consider Sampaoli
By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly looking at Sevilla Coach Jorge Sampaoli, as Stefano Pioli hasn’t convinced the ownership.

Pioli has turned the Nerazzurri’s fortunes around after Frank de Boer’s disastrous tenure, but a 2-1 defeat at home to Sampdoria has made Champions League qualification all-but impossible.

According to calciomercato.com, the goal is now the Europa League but even that may not be enough to keep the former Lazio Coach in a job.

It’s thought owners Suning Group want a strong man on the bench, with the ideal candidates being Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone.

However, it appears they will stay at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid respectively, so the Beneamata are evaluating other options.

Roma’s Luciano Spalletti and Leonardo Jardim of Monaco are being considered, but it’s thought the current front-runner is Sampaoli.

The Sevilla Coach is well-regarded due to his work with Chile, and is also being followed by Barcelona and the Argentine national team.

