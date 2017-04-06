Moratti: 'Inter can challenge Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Moratti believes Inter can “soon become the anti-Juventus” side in Serie A with Stefano Pioli and is against an Antonio Conte change.

The former President spoke to Tuttomercatoweb about the 2-1 home defeat to Sampdoria, which saw their hopes of a Champions League spot evaporate.

“Unfortunately I was unable to see the game, as I was abroad for work. In any case, I don’t think the media was very kind to Pioli and the team. Before the defeat against Sampdoria, the general tone around the side was very position, but it was transformed after Monday.

“We must be honest, the situation Pioli found on his arrival was very complicated, so it would’ve been a genuine miracle if he had taken Inter to third place.

“I think he’s doing a good job and a few peaks and troughs can happen.”

What does Moratti make of the rumours Inter want to replace Pioli with current Chelsea boss Conte?

“I like Conte, of course, but having said that, I don’t think it’s wise to be changing Coach again.”

Moratti sold the club to Erick Thohir, who in turn sold most of his shares to Chinese giants Suning Group.

“I still have a great deal of affection for Inter, obviously, and am following their progress as a fan with real passion.

“Without doubt the fans can dream with Suning, because they are the real big signing for this club. We are talking about a group with immense potential, despite being given a tough task and a road filled with obstacles.

“Inter can soon become the anti-Juventus team, absolutely, because they’ve got what it takes.”

