Report: Inter approach Spalletti

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti has reportedly been approached by Inter for next season, as Antonio Conte seems intent on a Chelsea extension.

Stefano Pioli’s status was already shaky, but Monday’s 2-1 home defeat to Sampdoria effectively ended their ambitions of a Champions League spot.

This ramped up the speculation on who the powerful Suning Group would put on the bench next term.

Conte had been the favourite, but reports from England and Italy suggest he is ready to extend his current contract with Chelsea.

According to Sportitalia this evening, Inter directors have already approached Spalletti, whose contract with Roma expires in June.

The tactician repeatedly said that if he doesn’t win with the Giallorossi, then it is only right he walks away, despite the club’s protestations.

Spalletti is of interest to several clubs and has also been linked with Juventus, but Inter owners Suning see the former Zenit St. Petersburg boss as a more international figure.

The Tuscan tactician faced off with Inter many times in his two Roma stints and always impressed for his style of football.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.