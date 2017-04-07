Salah: No Roma weaknesses

By Football Italia staff

Mohamed Salah insists Roma “haven’t lacked anything this season” as “we’ve played much better” since Luciano Spalletti replaced Rudi Garcia.

Roma appear destined to end the season without any silverware as they are out of the Europa League and Coppa Italia and trail a seemingly-unassailable Juventus by six points in Serie A, but Salah believes “tiredness” is all that has prevented the Giallorossi from being more competitive in 2016-17.

“How will we kickstart ourselves after the derby? It’s not easy, we lost against Lazio but this is football,” the winger told Sky Sport Italia.

“What have we been lacking this season? We haven’t lacked anything, we did well and won a lot of games, trying to be always in contention.

“It was also the case against Lazio and Lyon. Against Bologna, it’ll be difficult but we have to win at all costs.

“The 100 goals scored by Roma? We’ve scored a lot, it’s true, but we have to improve as a team.

“We’re six points behind Juve, so we have to improve. Can Juve pay for the Champions League? Juve are a good team, they have many players available, like they showed against Napoli, but we’re only thinking about ourselves.

“Dzeko-Salah? We’ve scored a lot of goals, but like I said, we have to improve as a team, as an XI on the pitch.

“Spalletti? Since he’s arrived, we’ve played much better and good results have followed. Unfortunately we’ve lost a couple of games because of tiredness.”

