‘Roma winning Kessie race, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Franck Kessie’s agent claims that while Roma are leading the race for the Atalanta midfielder, a deal is not yet done due to “other top clubs” circling.

Roma and Atalanta are understood to be nearing an agreement for Kessie in the region of €30m, but George Atangana refused to discount the possibility of his client ending up elsewhere, amidst fresh reports that Chelsea are also keen.

“Roma are leading the race for Kessie, but we haven’t closed the deal yet because there are other top clubs are interested that keep calling me,” the representative told Rai Sport.

