Hysaj 'English and German interest'

By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj’s agent confirms “German and English interest, but we have no need to leave Napoli” next season.

The Albania international full-back has been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg.

“There are several scouts who have come to view him, representing German and English interest, but we have no need to leave Napoli,” Mario Giuffredi told Radio Crc.

“Elseid is in his second season at Napoli and I think he can do well next term as well. The lad really wants to fight for the Scudetto, so both his intentions and those of Napoli coincide.

“Having said that, Hysaj has a release clause in his contract and if a club arrives that is intent on paying it, the player could leave.

“If that were to happen, we’d keep Napoli fully in the loop on everything and wouldn’t take any other paths without informing the club first.”

