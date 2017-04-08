Montella: 'Milan future? Depends...'

Vincenzo Montella wants Milan focused on beating Palermo and ignoring rumours over his future. “I hope to continue, but it depends on many situations.”

“We should and could have done better at Pescara, as we lacked concentration,” said the Coach in his Press conference after a 1-1 draw.

“It’s going to be difficult tomorrow, so we need patience and to not be so frenetic. It’ll be hard to just find room through the middle. We’ve still put together 17 points in the last eight rounds, so that is an average of a side getting into Europe.

“Suso is fine, he has been training with the squad since Tuesday and unless anything happens tonight, he will play tomorrow.”

Could Carlos Bacca partner Gianluca Lapadula to improve their chances of scoring goals?

“It is a possibility and they have done it a few times this season. On Sunday Bacca was tired, so I decided not to use them together, even if they’ve proved that it is possible.”

Montella is eager to shrug off any potential distractions from next Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

“We have to think exclusively about Palermo. Inter are ahead of us in the table, but so are Atalanta, which means we’ll fight it out in those head-to-head games.”

The club takeover is supposed to be completed by April 14, at which point Montella will discuss his future and his position at Milan.

“I know that at this stage of the season there are many rumours. With a change of ownership, we’ll need to get to know each other better. I do hope to continue coaching Milan, but it will depend on many situations.

“I am happy at Milan and if the right conditions are present, I’d be very happy to continue here. I don’t know what the new owners think of me, so we’ll have to talk about that.

“Rumours are part of the job and I do not feel that I am underrated. I feel more of a Coach now than I was in the past and hope to keep improving.”

