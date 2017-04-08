Spalletti: 'Roma-Juve gap diminished'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti insists Roma “diminished the gap with Juventus” during his tenure and are focused on Bologna even after the Coppa Italia exit.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Giallorossi season is in tatters after going out of the Europa League to Olympique Lyonnais and on Tuesday their Coppa Italia semi-final elimination at the hands of rivals Lazio.

“After games we speak to each other fairly. In this case there was disappointment and the danger that this could become a difficult defeat to overcome,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We have to be even more professional and reinforce the playing style, working well with a smile, because working with a grimace can make a game go wrong.

“Bologna have pace and power in their attack and have won two of their last three games. They can play with three or four at the back, so we must be ready. They have many former Roma players who want to prove a point and can play without tension, all of which makes this a dangerous match.”

Emerson Palmieri and Daniele De Rossi are in doubt with injury concerns, though “today’s training session will be very important.

“Lazio did better than us in the Coppa Italia. There’s a lot at stake now, as these eight games are decisive for the team’s future. The side got a few games wrong, but overall there were no negative streaks. Even if we are out of the Coppa Italia, we’ve still won five games in a row.

“In those moments where we lost, evidently the Coach got something wrong. We’ve had 18 months of good work here and only ever had individual matches or even parts of matches that were misjudged.

“Now we can still challenge for our place in Serie A and this is an important moment of the campaign. I tried to provoke the maximum reaction from the squad by talking about an obsession with victory. Evidently I didn’t do it enough, as I should’ve motivated them even more strongly.

“This is a group of professionals who brought home many positive results. I am disappointed with what has been said about the team, but satisfied with the performances.

“I know that in 18 months we have amassed many more points compared to other sides, but in football you can only be happy if you win. A Coach must feel that and speak clearly to the fans.

“In order to challenge Juventus, you need work and planning. They have the advantage, there’s no two ways about it, but I think over these 18 months the gap between us has diminished.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.