Dybala inspires, Higuain scores

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace for the 32nd consecutive Serie A home win, but it was Paulo Dybala who inspired Juventus to beat Chievo 2-0.

La Joya was on stunning form with a series of assists, dribbles and nutmegs to delight the Turin crowd.

Higuain scored both goals, taking him up to 57 in the last 66 Serie A games.

It was a fine way to prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona, especially as the Blaugrana lost 2-0 to Malaga this evening with Neymar sent off.

