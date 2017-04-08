Maran: 'Chievo troubled Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran insists Chievo “didn’t just come here to contain” Juventus and made life difficult for the Serie A Champions.

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace, both set up for him by Paulo Dybala, for the 2-0 Bianconeri victory.

“We can’t be happy with a defeat, obviously, but in the second half we spent a lot of time in the Juve half and didn’t just come here to contain them,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We were in the game until the last five minutes and that is something that should give us some more confidence.”

Chievo have lost four of their last five matches, including three on the bounce.

“It is our duty to push to the end and try to finish as high up the table as possible, so the fact we are in mid-table safety should be irrelevant.

“Juventus were just too strong for us this evening. I wanted us to show more intensity and sharpness, but unfortunately I was forced into two substitutions by injuries, so that limited my options.”

Maran made his 100th appearance on the Chievo bench and clarified question marks over his future.

“I was asked if I’d like to challenge for other targets and obvious as a Coach you always want to aim higher and be more ambitious. Having said that, it doesn’t mean I am necessarily looking to change club.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.