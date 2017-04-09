Donadoni: 'Roma motivate Destro'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni insists Roma “can still win the Scudetto,” so Bologna need to find extra motivation – not a problem for Mattia Destro.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We have generally performed below par against the big clubs this season, but we’ve got some games left and want to turn that tendency around,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“In order to bridge the quality gap, we must be hungrier and more determined than them. I hope our defeat to Fiorentina has taught us a lesson.

“We all know how good Roma are and I’m sure they won’t be distracted by thoughts of whether Luciano Spalletti is staying or not. I am convinced they’ll go out there believing they can still win the Scudetto.”

This is a special game for ex-Giallorossi striker Destro, who has six goals and two assists so far this season.

“He had a few fitness problems at the start of the week, but seems fine now. I am counting on him and think he’ll have extra motivation too.”

Adam Masina is in the squad, despite not being 100 per cent fit, but Filip Helander misses out.

Bologna squad for Roma: Da Costa, Mirante, Sarr; Gastaldello, Krafth, Maietta, Masina, M’Baye, Oikonomou, Torosidis; Donsah, Dzemaili, Nagy, Pulgar, Rizzo, Taider, Valencia, Viviani; Destro, Di Francesco, Krejci, Petkovic, Sadiq, Verdi

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.