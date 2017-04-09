Napoli 'never approached Immobile'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile’s agent reveals he wanted to join hometown club Napoli this season, but “there wasn’t even a real approach” and he’s happy at Lazio.

The two sides go head-to-head for third place at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“Unfortunately, and I say this as a Neapolitan myself, there was little or nothing from Napoli for Immobile,” Marco Sommella told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“It takes two to tango and there wasn’t even a real approach. In any case, now he is happy at Lazio and has found the ideal environment there.”

The former Torino, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla striker has 20 Serie A goals under his belt.

Although he hails from Naples, the 27-year-old never actually played for the Partenopei.

He started out in the Sorrento youth academy and was quickly spotted by Juventus at the Under-19 level.

Immobile went on to loans with Siena, Grosseto, Pescara, Genoa and Torino, where he won the Capocannoniere title.

He did partner current Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne at Pescara in Serie B, where they completed a trio with Marco Verratti.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.