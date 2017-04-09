Allegri wants longer Juve deal

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri is reportedly due to stay at Juventus, but he wants a contract to 2021 and the club is only proposing a deal to 2019.

The Coach is currently tied down to a contract that expires in June 2018.

Unlike over the last few weeks, Allegri and the club have recently adjusted the tone of their public comments to suggest continuing together is a formality.

This has put paid to speculation the former Milan boss was being lined up as Arsene Wenger’s replacement at Arsenal.

However, that doesn’t mean the situation is completely resolved.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri and his representatives have requested a new deal running to June 2021.

On the other hand, Juventus would prefer to take things slowly and only extend to June 2019.

Both parties are in no rush to discuss it, as the Bianconeri need to focus on Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

