Line-ups: Sampdoria-Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have Federico Bernardeschi back as they visit giant-killers Sampdoria with Fabio Quagliarella and Patrik Schick.

It kicks off at Marassi at 11.50 UK time (10.50 GMT), click here for a match preview.

This was meant to begin at 11.30 UK, but was postponed by 20 minutes after Fiorentina got stuck in traffic.

Marco Giampaolo renewed his contract with Sampdoria this week, ending speculation he was being lined up as Paulo Sousa’s successor in Florence.

The Blucerchiati have earned themselves a reputation as giant-killers this season, beating both Inter and Milan at San Siro, including last week’s surprise 2-1 over the Nerazzurri.

Luis Muriel is still out after a muscular injury on international duty with Colombia, joined on the treatment table by Jacopo Sala.

That gives 21-year-old Czech Republic sensation Schick another chance to start alongside Quagliarella, while Bruno Fernandes is in support.

Dodo gets another start after impressing against Inter.

Fiorentina still have a very slim chance of breaking back into the race for a Europa League spot, having won their last three games by 1-0 results.

Nikola Kalinic limped off at half-time against Bologna last week with a back problem and is not in the starting line-up, replaced by Khouma Babacar.

Bernardeschi returns to the squad following his ankle injury and surprisingly starts with Josip Ilicic, bumping Riccardo Saponara and Federico Chiesa to the bench.

Sampdoria have claimed just one win against Fiorentina, 3-1 at Marassi, in their last 10 meetings, home and away, drawing five.

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Skriniar, Dodo; Barreto, Torreira, Linetty; Bruno Fernandes; Schick, Quagliarella

Sampdoria bench: Puggioni, Falcone, Simic, Alvarez, Palombo, Praet, Regini, Pavlovic, Cigarini, Duricic, Tessiore, Budimir

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Astori, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Sanchez; Tello, Badelj, Borja Valero, Milic; Bernardeschi, Ilicic; Babacar

Fiorentina bench: Sportiello, Tomovic, Salcedo, Cristoforo, Maistro, Hagi, Chiesa, Maxi Olivera, Kalinic, De Maio, Saponara, Mlakar

