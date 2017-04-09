Line-ups: Bologna-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma rely on Edin Dzeko, Radja Nainggolan, Mohamed Salah and Stephan El Shaarawy in their trip to Mattia Destro’s Bologna.

It kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

Luciano Spalletti is under immense pressure now to ensure the season isn’t a total bust, as they crashed out of the Champions League preliminary round, the Europa League and on Tuesday the Coppa Italia semi-final to Lazio.

The Giallorossi are without Emerson Palmieri and Alessandro Florenzi, but El Shaarawy is supporting Salah and Dzeko, bumping Diego Perotti to the bench.

There’s no rest for Nainggolan, who again has to bring quality and quantity to bond midfield with attack.

Spalletti returns to four at the back with Juan Jesus and Antonio Rudiger as very defensive-minded full-backs.

Bologna are comfortably mid-table, but have several former Roma players eager to make a point this afternoon, above all striker Destro.

Vasilis Torosidis and benched Umar Sadiq are up against their old club, while Simone Verdi and Ladislav Krejci are exciting young wingers.

Blerim Dzemaili is surprisingly Bologna’s top scorer this season with eight Serie A goals and two assists.

Adam Masina is not 100 per cent fit, but does start, while Filip Helander is sidelined.

Bologna have only beaten their opponents once in the last 16 Serie A games and that was at the Olimpico back in 2012.

Roma are unbeaten at the Stadio Dall’Ara in Serie A since a 3-1 result in September 2004, managing four wins (all with clean sheets) and three draws.

Bologna: Mirante; Krafth, Gastaldello, Maietta, Masina; Nagy, Pulgar, Dzemaili; Verdi, Destro, Krejci

Bologna bench: Da Costa, Sarr, Oikonomou, Torosidis, Mbaye, Donsah, Viviani, Valencia, Rizzo, Taider, Sadiq, Petkovic, Di Francesco

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; De Rossi, Strootman; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Fazio, Vermaelen, Mario Rui, Paredes, Gerson, Grenier, Totti, Perotti

