Line-ups: Milan-Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Milan have Suso back in the starting XI with Gerard Deulofeu and Carlos Bacca as they host relegation-threatened Palermo.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all seven of today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Rossoneri can push their way back into the European places, but are recovering from a surprise 1-1 draw with bottom of the table Pescara.

Andrea Bertolacci, Ignazio Abate, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo are still sidelined, but Suso returns from a muscular problem to start in the trident with Bacca and Deulofeu.

There were some doubts that Deulofeu would be able to play, as his partner is in Spain and about to give birth any day now.

Davide Calabria and Mattia De Sciglio take the full-back roles with Cristian Zapata replacing Gabriel Paletta in the centre.

Palermo have Alessandro Diamanti back after his two-match ban was halved on appeal and he’s straight into the starting XI supporting Ilija Nestorovski.

Alessandro Gazzi is suspended with Carlos Embalo, Slobodan Rajkovic and Stefan Silva sidelined.

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Zapata, Romagnoli, De Sciglio; Kucka, Sosa, Pasalic; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu

Palermo: Fulignati; Goldaniga, Gonzalez, Andelkovic; Rispoli, Jajalo, Bruno Henrique, Chochev, Pezzella; Diamanti; Nestorovski

