Line-ups: Lazio-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have an injury crisis, as Ciro Immobile plays and Lucas Biglia is not even on the bench, but Pepe Reina and Dries Mertens start for Napoli.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Follow all the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

This is a head-to-head for third place, as only four points separate them in the fight for a Champions League spot.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are fired up after knocking rivals Roma out of the Coppa Italia and will take on Juventus in the Final next month.

However, that came at a price, because Biglia, Federico Marchetti, Stefan de Vrij and Senad Lulic are out this evening.

Argentina international Biglia is replaced by young Lazio youth academy product Alessandro Murgia, while Jordan Lukaku steps into a new midfield role.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is pushed up with Felipe Anderson to support Immobile, who is also not 100 per cent fit, but grits his teeth to start against his hometown club.

Napoli beat Juventus 3-2 midweek, but still went out of the Coppa Italia semi-final 5-4 on aggregate.

Lorenzo Tonelli and Emanuele Giaccherini remain sidelined, though the good news for Maurizio Sarri is that Reina is in goal after his calf injury.

Mertens was rested midweek and returns to partner Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne in the trident attack.

Ivan Strinic gets the nod rather than Faouzi Ghoulam at left-back.

Napoli are unbeaten away to Lazio since a 3-1 Serie A result on April 7 2012, followed by three wins and two draws between the League and Coppa Italia.

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, Wallace, Radu; Basta, Parolo, Murgia, Lukaku; Felipe Anderson, Milinkovic-Savic; Immobile

Lazio bench: Vargic, Adamonis, Patric, Hoedt, Crecco, Cardoselli, Lombardi, Luis Alberto, Keita, Tounkara, Djordjevic

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Raul Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Sepe, Chiriches, Maggio, Maksimovic, Ghoulam, Diawara, Rog, Zielinski, Leandrinho, Milik, Pavoletti

Ref: Irrati

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.