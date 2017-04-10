NEWS
Monday April 10 2017
Verratti: Juve over Barca!
By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti admits he is hoping Juventus beat Barcelona when both sides meet in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Barca overturned a 4-0 deficit against Verratti’s Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round to set up a shock last-eight tie with Juve, and that coupled with the Italian connection sees the midfielder taking Juve’s side.

“It’ll be a very balanced game,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Juventus, at home, have shown that their stadium is always difficult for any team. Tactically they’re very sound and they’ll create problems for Barcelona.

“Unfortunately it’s a game that I’ll watch from home, but a lot of people will be watching it because two great teams are facing each other.

“My prediction? I don’t know, but since I have so many Bianconeri teammates in the national team, I hope they win.

“I think, at home, they have a good chance of winning.”

