Mancini takes Suning swipe

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini claims that while Inter “have good players, I don’t know if you can say the same about their executives”, in another attack on Suning Group.

Mancini left Inter just a fortnight before the start of the season after a disagreement over strategy with Suning, and the former Manchester City boss accused the club’s owners of being too corporate in their approach.

“The team have good players, I don’t know if you can say the same about their executives,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“You have to see who we spoke to. Someone was there, but sometimes, like it happened to me, in all the corporate chaos, the executives need to adapt to the situation at hand.

“Did I feel mistreated? No, the decision was mine. I was in the middle of the chaos that existed between July and August and I didn’t understand much of it.

“I didn’t make my decision lightly, I was very upset. When you go to a place where you won before, you hope to win there again, but of course it takes a bit of time.

“When you think you’ve achieved the worst result in the world, that’s when you lay the groundwork for winning.”

