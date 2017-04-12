Juan Jesus: Inter change too much

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Juan Jesus believes he knows the reason why his old club Inter struggle for consistency. “I saw 50 players come and go.”

The centre-back was at San Siro from January 2012 to July 2016.

“Juventus make the difference in Italy because they have consistency and a long-standing skeleton of the side formed of people like Gigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini,” the Brazilian told Sky Sport Italia.

“They build their results on that skeleton by making only small changes every year.

“Meanwhile, when I was at Inter, I saw 50 players come and go…”

