Tielemans: 'Inter? We'll see'

By Football Italia staff

Anderlecht star Youri Tielemans was flattered to hear Inter were observing him tonight. “Is my future in Italy? I can’t say yes or no to that. We’ll see.”

The Nerazzurri had reportedly sent scouts to view the midfielder four times in recent weeks.

They were also present in the stands for this evening’s 1-1 Europa League quarter-final draw with Manchester United.

“I didn’t know that Inter scouts were present,” Tielemans told Sky Sport Italia.

“I always try to give my best on the pitch and to prove my quality.”

The man who turns 20 next month was asked if his future could be in Serie A.

“I can’t say yes or no to that. We’ll see at the end of the season.”

Tielemans has been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, but the favourites appear to be Monaco.

