Line-ups: Inter-Milan

The Derby della Madonnina opens up a new era for Milan and is a must-win for Inter in the race for Europe, as Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic take on Carlos Bacca and Gerard Deulofeu.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow all the build-up and action from today’s 10 Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

This is a momentous occasion at San Siro and the kick-off is no coincidence, because this is primetime in China and as of this week both Milan clubs are owned by Chinese investors.

Yonghong Li completed the takeover from Silvio Berlusconi, ending a 31-year reign, after numerous delays and the intervention of a US hedge fund, so this is the start of a new era.

Vincenzo Montella has to do without suspended Mario Pasalic, while Andrea Bertolacci, Ignazio Abate, Riccardo Montolivo and Giacomo Bonaventura are still injured.

Jose Ernesto Sosa takes the midfield slot, as Carlos Bacca is flanked by Spanish pair Suso and Deulofeu.

Inter’s Chinese owners Suning are demanding a rapid change of fortunes after one point from the last three rounds, including last week’s humiliating 2-1 defeat to Crotone.

It’s perhaps no coincidence that this slump occurred when Roberto Gagliardini sprained his ankle, but the former Atalanta midfielder is back in the starting XI with Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Perisic, Antonio Candreva and Joao Mario support hitman Icardi, bumping Ever Banega to the bench, while Gary Medel returns to the central defensive slot.

Yuto Nagatomo gets the nod rather than Cristian Ansaldi.

When these sides met in November, it was a 2-2 thriller marked by Suso’s brace and a last-gasp Perisic equaliser.

Four of the last six editions of the Derby della Madonnina have been draws with one win each. Milan haven’t won as the ‘away’ side since November 2010, managing two stalemates and three defeats.

Pioli has only ever beaten the Rossoneri twice in 15 attempts, losing eight, while Icardi has never scored against Milan in eight meetings.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Andreolli, Palacio, Biabiany, Ansaldi, Banega, Sainsbury, Santon, Eder, Murillo, Brozovic, Gabriel Barbosa

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Zapata, Romagnoli, De Sciglio; Kucka, Sosa, Mati Fernandez; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu

Milan bench: Plizzari, Storari, Antonelli, Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni, Honda, Locatelli, Poli, Lapadula, Ocampos

