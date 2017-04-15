Milan dramatic Derby comeback

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva and Mauro Icardi thought they’d given Inter the Derby della Madonnina, but Milan’s incredible comeback at the 97th minute made it 2-2.

This was a momentous Derby, as this week Yonghong Li completed the takeover of Milan, ending the 31-year reign of Silvio Berlusconi.

It was a suitably spectacular match for the occasion, as Inter took a 2-0 lead in the first half through Antonio Candreva’s lob and a Mauro Icardi tap-in.

However, Milan poured forward towards the end of the game to set up a dramatic finale with Alessio Romagnoli volleying in Suso’s cross.

A corner with the last kick of the game saw Cristian Zapata acrobatically turn on the underside of the bar and goal-line technology confirmed it had crossed over.

Just like earlier this season, when Inter came back to draw 2-2 in stoppages, the Milan Derby ended in a stalemate.

